  • search

Sabarimala temple to be opened on Nov 5; security tightened

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 3: The Lord Ayyappa temple here will be opened on November 5 for the one-day festival of 'Chithira Attavisesham,' the birth anniversary celebration of Chithira Thirunal Balarama Varma, the head of Travancore royal family.

    Sabarimala
    Sabarimala

    Melsanthi Unnikrishnan Nampoothiri will open the sreekovil at 5 pm on November 5 in the presence of thantri Kandararu Rajeevaru.

    As an ongoing practice, no ritual will be performed at the sreekovil in the evening.
    Kalabhabhishekam will be the special ritual to be performed at the temple as part of the 'Chithira

    Attavisesham festival. The thantri will perform brahmakalasa pooja at the mandapam in the presence of melsanthi Unnikrishnan Nampoothiri at 10.30 am.

    Read more about:

    sabarimala

    Story first published: Saturday, November 3, 2018, 8:16 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 3, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue