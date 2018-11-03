Sabarimala temple to be opened on Nov 5; security tightened

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 3: The Lord Ayyappa temple here will be opened on November 5 for the one-day festival of 'Chithira Attavisesham,' the birth anniversary celebration of Chithira Thirunal Balarama Varma, the head of Travancore royal family.

Melsanthi Unnikrishnan Nampoothiri will open the sreekovil at 5 pm on November 5 in the presence of thantri Kandararu Rajeevaru.

As an ongoing practice, no ritual will be performed at the sreekovil in the evening.

Kalabhabhishekam will be the special ritual to be performed at the temple as part of the 'Chithira

Attavisesham festival. The thantri will perform brahmakalasa pooja at the mandapam in the presence of melsanthi Unnikrishnan Nampoothiri at 10.30 am.