Sabarimala, Nov 19: Hindu Aikya Vedi leader KP Sasikala who was arrested on Saturday moved towards temple after she was allowed to have darshan by court. Sasikala was detained on Friday night after she had defied prohibitory orders. She was asked to give an undertaking that she won't camp at the temple top. Superintendent of Police Yatish Chandra said she was allowed only after getting an undertaking.

"A situation worse than emergency is happening here. The devotees are not allowed to go up. Section 144 is imposed for no reason. Devotees are not terrorists. Why do they need 15,000 policemen here?" said Union Minister KJ Alphons who will visit the temple today.

Hindu Aikya Vedi Leader KP Sasikala reached hilltop shrine Sabarimala protests turn violent in Kerala. Two buses have been attacked in Thamarassery, Kerala. Various buses have been targeted in multiple incidents in the state. KSRTC bus attacked by BJP workers at Kottarakkar Union Minister K J Alphons Monday slammed the Kerala government for turning the Sabarimala Temple complex into a "war zone" and lack of facilities at the shrine even as police detained 68 people from the complex in the early hours for holding protests. Protests are being held across Kerala against the detention of the 68 persons even as the BJP demanded a judicial probe into the police action. Navy choppers do aerial survey to assess situation at Sabarimala. State government had sought navy help for surveillance. Sabarimala Karma Samiti, an umbrella organisation of many Hindu outfits, met with governor P Sathasivam seeking his intervention to ensure peaceful pilgrimage to the hilltop shrine. Travancore Devaswom board, which runs Sabarimala temple, will move a plea in apex court today seeking time to implement the verdict of September 28 which allowed women of all ages to worship at the temple.

Meanwhile, a large number of BJP and RSS workers protested outside the official residence of Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on late Sunday night against the detention of over 70 persons at Sabarimala Temple.

The protests broke out ahead of the Sabarimala temple body filing a petition in the Supreme Court today seeking more time to implement the court's September 28 order allowing women of menstruating age to enter the hill shrine.

The members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its mentor the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) had gathered in front of Cliff House-- Vijayan's official residence at Nanthancode in Thiruvananthapuram.

The BJP leaders will also be meeting Kerala governor P Sathasivam requesting to ensure a peaceful pilgrimage.

The Sabarimala temple had opened on Friday for the third time in a month for the two-month long pilgrim season.

With huge protests marking the 5-day opening of the temple last month, the state government, which promised to uphold the Supreme Court order, has deployed over 15,000 police personnel.