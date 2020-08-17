Sabarimala temple reopens for five-day monthly prayer, devotees not allowed due to Covid-19

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 17: The famous Lord Ayyappa temple in Kerala's Sabarimala is holding the five-day monthly pooja (prayers) from Monday. The temple had reopened on Sunday, on the eve of the pooja in the Malayalam month of Chingam.

According to Covid-19 protocol, the bar on the entry of devotees will continue. The temple will close on August 21 evening after monthly puja.

It will open again from August 29 to September 2 for Onam puja and later in November for the annual festival pilgrimage season.

Devotees not to be allowed into Sabarimala temple this month also: Kerala govt

The Travancore Dewasom Board (TDB), which runs 1000-odd temples in south Kerala, had decided to open all shrines under its control from August 17, Malayalam New Year Day, except Sabarimala.

Earlier, Travancore Devaswam president N Vasu said the annual festival pilgrimage season for Sabarimala starts from November 16.

"This is an event which has been going on for decades. The government, as well as the Travancore Devaswam board, is eager to see that the event takes place this year also but with limitations and restrictions," he said.