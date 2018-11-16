Sabarimala Temple opens for 62-day long Mandala Pooja

Sabarimala, Nov 16: Sabarimala Temple on Friday opened for 62-day long Mandala Pooja-Magaravilaku annual pilgrimage season. The portals will be opened for 'Mandala Pooja Mahotsavam' till 27 December.

The temple opened for the third time since the apex court verdict on September 28 allowed women of all age group to offer prayers at the hilltop Lord Ayyappa temple though none could do so following stiff resistance from devotees and activists, opposing any change in the temple traditions.

#Kerala: Devotees throng to #SabarimalaTemple as it opens for 62-day long Mandala Pooja-Magaravilaku annual pilgrimage season. pic.twitter.com/wzOcekQzbh — ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2018

The Kerala Police has imposed Section 144, which prohibits assembly of more than 4 people, in Nilakkal, Pamba and Sannidhanam hours before the opening of portals of Sabarimala temple.

Early this month, the temple was opened for 'Sree Chitra Atta Thirunal' for two days 5-6th November.