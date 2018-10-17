Sabarimala Temple opening LIVE: Protesters stop women govt officials from entering Nilakkal

New Delhi, Oct 17: The Sabarimala temple in Kerala will open its doors for Thulam rituals to women of all age groups for the first time at 5 pm after the historic Supreme Court ruling that permitted the entry. The Bharatiya Janata Party has said that it will hold a protest meet at Pathanamthitta district, one of the entry points to reach Sabarimala, at around 10.30 am.

The verdict had however received mixed responses with several thousand protesters flocking the streets of Kerala demanding an overturn in the ruling citing that it is against their traditional beliefs.

A meeting by The Travancore Devaswom Board, a temple body yesterday with various stakeholders including the Pandalam royal family and Ayyappa devotees failed to come to a conclusion on the matter.

Meanwhile, the Kerala Police has said that no attempts to threaten law and order, or to stop women devotees from entering the shrine will not be tolerated.

Meanwhile, the selection of new melsanthi (chief priest) for Sabarimala and Malikappuram temple also will be at held after usha pooja at 8 am tomorrow. The selection based on draw of lots will be conducted from the list of nine aspirants who were shortlisted. #WATCH: Women protest in Nilakkal against the entry of women in the age group of 10-50 to #Sabarimala temple. #Kerala pic.twitter.com/GuxDZo0R7G — ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2018 Women protest in Nilakkal against the entry of women in the age group of 10-50 to Sabarimala temple. I am here with the items for the temple; my blessing are with all the devotees, says Kandararu Rajeevaru, Sabarimala Head Priest. As tension prevailed in the districts falling in vicinity of the Sabarimala shrine, both BJP and Congress are trying to gain political points in the face of the ongoing protests. Supreme Court has made a decision, but now you are saying that it's our tradition. Triple Talaq is also a tradition in that way, everybody was applauding when it was abolished. The same Hindus have come on the streets now, says Subramanian Swamy. He also added, "It's a fight between Hindu Renaissance and Obscurantism. Renaissance says all Hindus are equal and caste system should be abolished. because no Brahman today is only intellectual, they're in cinema,business as well. Where is it written that caste is from birth? Shastras can be amended." Independent MLA PC George to reach Nilakkal in support of protestors Protests being held near Pamba base camp against entry of women in the age group 10-50 What is the CM doing in UAE when the state is reeling under this crisis? We are fully supporting the Sabarimala head priest, says K Sudhakaran ''It has happened for the 1st time in the world, it's amusing. 'Make me a slave,treat me unequally,we're inferior to men'; women are stopping women. What's the point in this. I don't know what's happening in this nation. It's my personal opinion, not political,'' he added. I have seen fight for equality, not for slavery & inequality. On one hand, fight against atrocities by men is going on in the nation & on the other hand, women are fighting against their own freedom & rights, says BJP's Udit Raj #TamilNadu: Pilgrims begin arriving at Nilakkal, the base camp of #SabarimalaTemple as the portals of the temple are all set to open today. pic.twitter.com/4Fw4eYvMum — ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2018 Pilgrims begin arriving at Nilakkal, the base camp of Sabarimala Temple as the portals of the temple are all set to open today. The Kerala Police has arrested 16 people in all so far since yesterday's protest. Six persons who resisted the police attempt to evacuate the protestors have been arrested by police today, whereas 10 people were arrested last night in connection with the attack on a woman from Tamil Nadu. Devotees from various parts of the country congregate in Sabarimala when the shrine opens every month. Devaswom Minister to hold review meeting at 11 am Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said no one would be allowed to block devotees from proceeding to Sabarimala and that "Stern action will be taken against anyone who prevents devotees from going to Sabarimala". Devotees had yesterday checked cars and buses along the route and at Nilakkal, the base camp below the site, preventing women from proceeding The protesting group of devotees had been staging a sit-in chanting Ayyappa mantra in the shelter in protest against the Supreme Court order permitting women of all age groups to enter the shrine. As the showdown is expected to begin around 3 pm, tribals continue to guard the route leading up to the Lord Ayyappa shrine. Total 1000 security personnel, 800 men and 200 women, deployed at Nillekal and Pampa base. 500 security personnel deployed at Sannidhanam. Kerala: #Visuals of heavy security deployment near Nilakkal, the base camp of #SabarimalaTemple as the portals of the temple are all set to open today. pic.twitter.com/YomkknhEVl — ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2018 Heavy security deployment near Nilakkal, the base camp of #SabarimalaTemple as the portals of the temple are all set to open today.

Congress President Mulapally Ramachandran on Tuesday declared that the party won't object to any woman coming to the temple but wished that this does not happen.

State BJP president P.S. Sreedharan Pillai expressed full support to the protesting believers.

On Tuesday, hundreds of devotees, including a large number of women, protesting against the Supreme Court ruling, gathered at Nilakal and started checking all vehicles bound to the temple town.