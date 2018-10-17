India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
Sabarimala temple: Mediapersons attacked by protesters

By
    Sabarimala, Oct 17: Mediapersons, who had gone to cover the near Sabarimala temple, were targetted by angry mobs protesting against Supreme Court verdict allowing women 10-50 age group to enter the temple. 

    Police detain people protesting against the entry of women in the age group of 10-50 women to Kerala's Sabarimala Temple. Courtesy: ANI news

    According to reports, one reporter from Republic TV was beaten with sticks, another from The News Minute was kicked on the spine. Besides Republic TV and The News Minute, personnel from News 18, CNN-IBN and Aaj Taj were also targeted.

    Also Read: Sabarimala:SC's verdict to be implemented, anyone who wants to go will be protected, says Kerala CM

    Over 20 people including former Travancore Devaswom Board president Prayar Gopalakrishnan taken into custody in Nilakkal and Pamba for protesting against the entry of women in age group 10 to 50 to Sabarimala temple.

    A woman from Andhra Pradesh, in the below 50 year age group, who tried to climb the Sabarimala Hills to reach the Lord Ayyappa temple, returned to Pamba following protests by male devotees. She was provided security by the police to climb the hills but was forced to return after protests.

    Also Read: Sabarimala verdict: No consensus on filing review petition

    A woman from Alappuzha district, said to be in the below 50 years age group, who was on the way to Sabarimala armed with the Supreme Court order was stopped from proceeding at the Pathanamthitta bus terminal by passengers.

