Sabarimala temple: Mediapersons attacked by protesters

Sabarimala, Oct 17: Mediapersons, who had gone to cover the near Sabarimala temple, were targetted by angry mobs protesting against Supreme Court verdict allowing women 10-50 age group to enter the temple.

According to reports, one reporter from Republic TV was beaten with sticks, another from The News Minute was kicked on the spine. Besides Republic TV and The News Minute, personnel from News 18, CNN-IBN and Aaj Taj were also targeted.

Over 20 people including former Travancore Devaswom Board president Prayar Gopalakrishnan taken into custody in Nilakkal and Pamba for protesting against the entry of women in age group 10 to 50 to Sabarimala temple.

I spoke to @Sarithasbalan and @PoojaPrasanna4..both attacked. I want @RahulEaswar and all the others to answer. Is this your protest? Saritha was abused with the worst kind of abuses. Is this how a devotee behaves? — Dhanya Rajendran (@dhanyarajendran) October 17, 2018

I spoke to @Sarithasbalan. She was wearing a jeans and kurta. There was no way these mobs thought she was a devotee. She was in a bus with other journalists. 20 men surrounded the bus, made her get down. — Dhanya Rajendran (@dhanyarajendran) October 17, 2018

A woman from Andhra Pradesh, in the below 50 year age group, who tried to climb the Sabarimala Hills to reach the Lord Ayyappa temple, returned to Pamba following protests by male devotees. She was provided security by the police to climb the hills but was forced to return after protests.

A woman from Alappuzha district, said to be in the below 50 years age group, who was on the way to Sabarimala armed with the Supreme Court order was stopped from proceeding at the Pathanamthitta bus terminal by passengers.