Sabarimala temple : Check here for the next opening dates

Bengaluru, Nov 5: Sabarimala temple is opened on Monday amid tight security. Around 2,000 police personnel under an additional general of police and two inspector generals have been lined up for security. After the Supreme Court verdict, the temple was opened from October 17 to 22 for Monthly Puja- Thulam. In the month of November, for 'Chitra Atta Thirunal' the temple will be opened for two days on 5th and 6th of this month.

Pathanamthitta collector PB Nooh said the district administration hasn't got any request from women to trek to the hilltop and if they come forward, police will give them protection.

Also Read | As Sabarimala temple opens up today, 2,000 security personnel stand guard

The devotees undertaking the pilgrimage for the first time (called 'Kanni Ayyappan') should seek the guidance of a senior Guruswamy.

The Vritam (vow) should be observed for at least 45 to 48 days before ascending the sacred 18 steps to the sanctum sanctorum (sannidhanam) of Sabarimala. The Vritam is very simple and easily observable. The devotees shall try to be pure in all the 3 aspects - Kaaya (Physical) Vaacha (Speech) and Manasa (Mental) and obey the Guruswamy always.

Strict celibacy, repeated chanting of the 'taaraka mantram' ie SWAMIYE SARANAM AYYAPPA, conditions the body for the trek through the Sabari hills.

Utmost devotion, honesty and unfliching faith in His ultimate grace, abstinence from alcohol and non-vegetarian food, are the other prerequisites. During Deeksha, the devotees shall be in black or saffron clothes, remain unshaven, wear Tulsi or Rudraksha mala.

Also Read | Ram Temple: Legally speaking, why ordinance route is the only option

The sacred mala should be worn in the presence of a Guruswamy. If unable, then place mala at the altar, chant "Swamiye Saranam Ayyappa" thrice and then wear. Once you wear the mala, ensure you observe full Vritam. The devotees shall participate in Bhajans, pooja etc.

Check here for the next opening dates:

Month Pooja and Festival details Temple Opening Date Temple Closing Date November 2018 Sree Chitra Atta Thirunal 5 Nov 6 Nov Mandala Pooja Mahotsavam 16 Nov 27 Dec December 2018 Mandala Pooja 27 Dec Thirunada reopens for Makara Vilakku Mahotsavam 30 Dec 20Jan 2019 January 2019 Makara Vilakku Day 14Jan 2019