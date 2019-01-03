Kerala Bandh LIVE: State-wide hartal begins over women's entry into Sabarimala

India

oi-Deepika S

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 3: Widespread violence was reported across Kerala as a shutdown began on Thursday, day after two women under the age of 50 managed to enter the Sabarimala temple.

Hindutva outfits under the umbrella Sabarimala Action Council have called for a statewide shutdown on Thursday. This is the the seventh shutdown called by right-wing groups in just three months over the Sabarimala issue.

Two women of menstruating age group, cloaked in black veils, created history on Wednesday as they stepped into the Sabarimala temple of Lord Ayyappa, breaking a centuries-old tradition defying dire threats from the Hindu right.

Police has beefed up security in Kerala and state police chief Loknath Behera has warned protesters of severe action in case of violence and obstruction of traffic. United Democratic Front will observe ‘black day’ in the state today as two women under 50 years of age entered the Sabarimala temple Wednesday. Here are visuals from Thiruvananthapuram. 57 buses have been destroyed. Many CPM and BJP offices attacked. Widespread violence reported from many areas of the state. A native of Pandalam Chandran Unnithan (55) died in stone pelting. BJP said CPM workers were behind the attack. An activist of Sabarimala Karma Samiti who was injured during stone pelting succumbed to his injuries in the early hours on Thursday, said police. Shutdown has begun in Kerala. Security has been beefed up after intelligence report of violence.