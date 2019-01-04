  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Sabarimala: Attacked & in tears, this woman journalist did not shy away from duty

    By
    |

    Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 4: The chaos over women's entry in Sabarimala and the violent protests that have followed in Kerala is in the headlines at the moment. One died while over hundreds of people have been injured in the protests and mayhem. However, amid all the ruckus, one photograph has been doing the rounds steadily and it is about Shajila Ali Fathima, a cameraperson who works for Kairali TV and allegedly targeted by the BJP workers in the state capital while she was carrying out her professional duty after two women in their 40s entered the temple for the first time since the Supreme Court allowed entry of women in the place which was banned for them.

    Shajila Ali Fathima
    Shajila Ali Fathima

    Also Read | Sabarimala temple: Sri Lankan woman scales '18 holy steps' but was prevented from entering shrine

    Fathima was clearly seen in tears as she performs her duty, a gesture which won several hearts as her picture went viral online.

    Meanwhile, the BJP called for a 'total shutdown' while Congress went for a 'black day' to protest against the entry of women at Sabarimala.

    Read more about:

    sabarimala protests women journalist

    Story first published: Friday, January 4, 2019, 11:31 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 4, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue