    Sabarimala row: Transgenders offer prayers at Lord Ayyappa's shrine day after they were stopped

    Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 18: Four transgenders, who were stopped from entering Sabrimala temple by police a day ago, on Monday got the sanction to pray at the temple after discussions with the chief priest.

    Transgenders offer prayers

    After meeting Director General of Police A. Hemachandran, Ananya told the media in the morning that they had placed their demand before the DGP, and wished to pray in the dress of their choice - a saree.

    On Sunday, the four-member transgender team, who came from Ernakulam, was stopped by the police at Erumely, the first base camp of the temple town.

    The police first told them that if they change into men's attire, they would be allowed. However, later the police refused them the permission to visit the Lord Ayyappa shrine. Ananya said they were subjected to ridicules, threats and asked to return by the police.

    The Kerala High Court on November 27 had set up a three-member observer panel to oversee the Sabarimala pilgrimage season after numerous complaints surfaced against the manner in which the police were acting in the temple town.

