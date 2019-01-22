Sabarimala row: Tantri gets 15 more days to explain ‘purification rites’ after women's entry

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 22: The Travancore Devasom Board (TDB), on Monday extended time to Tantri Kantararu Rajeeveru to submit his explanation for the purification rituals performed after two women of menstruating age entered the hill temple earlier this month.

The temple was shut for an hour around 10.30 am, on January 2, for "purification rituals" after Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan confirmed two women -- Bindu Ammini and Kanaka Durga, belonging to the hitherto banned age group -- completed a 'darshan' at 3.30 am in Sabarimala.

Senior Kerala minister G Sudhakaran had even called him a "Brahmin monster" for conducting the ritual.

Meanwhile, the Kerala State Commission for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes Monday sent a show-cause notice to Rajeevaru over the purification rite performed at Sabarimala.

Sabarimala had witnessed intense protests against the LDF government's decision to implement the landmark September 28, 2018 Supreme Court verdict permitting women of all age groups into the hill shrine.

Traditionally, women of menstruating age or in the age group of 10 to 50 years were not allowed to enter the temple as the deity, Lord Ayyappa, was a "Naishtika brahmachari" (perennial celibate).