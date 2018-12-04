Sabarimala row: Section 144 and prohibitory orders extended till midnight of Dec 8

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 4: Section 144 (prohibits assembly of more than 4 people in an area) was on Tuesday extended till midnight of December 8 in Sabarimala. The decision has been taken based on the report by the Special Officer and Additional Magistrate in charge.

Earlier, the prohibitory orders were to end until midnight of December 4.

The prohibitory orders will now continue at four places, namely Sabarimala, the base camp of Nilakkal, Pamba and Elavunkal. The order says that the ban has been enforced to make sure that pilgrims travelling to Sabarimala are safe as tensions prevail at the hill shrine.

The order was extended following the reports of the police and the executive magistrate.

On November 20, the Kerala High Court, hearing four different petitions challenging the prohibitory orders at the temple, had asked for it to be removed and for reasons to be furnished by the government to the court, explaining the need for the imposition of the same in the area.

Section 144 was lifted at 12 am on Thursday but was put back in place for an additional four days after this.