  • search

Sabarimala row: BJP leader taken into preventive custody from Nilakkal

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 17: The Kerala Police on Saturday evening took BJP General Secretary K Surendran into preventive custody from Nilakkal, the base camp, as he tried to leave for the Lord Ayyappa shrine at Sabarimala.

    BJP General Secretary K Surendran
    BJP General Secretary K Surendran

    Surendran, who was carrying the "Irrumudikettu" (bundle containing offerings for the Lord), was told by a police team led by Yatish Chandra, Superintendent of Police, not to proceed to the shrine as it would create law and order problems.

    Surendran told the police he had come as a "Ayyappa Bhaktha" (devotee) and should be allowed to pray at the temple.

    Also Read Sabarimala Karma Samithi calls for statewide hartal, BJP supports bandh call

    Chanting "Swamiyae Ayyappa", Surendran and others with him jostled with police and tried to move forward saying there was no question of going back.

    Three of his supporters were also with Surendran when he tried to leave for the shrine. They were removed by police and taken in a jeep.

    Surendran later told PTI that he was being taken to the Chittar police station and said he did not know if he was being arrested or detained.

    He also said he had taken receipt for performing the 'Neyyabhishekam' (ghee offering) ritual and 'Ganapathy Homam.' Police had taken Hindu Aikya Vedi President,

    K P Sasikala, into preventive custody early Saturday from Marakootam near the Sannidhanam (temple complex). She was later produced before the Thiruvalla magistrate and released on bail.

    Kerala came to a standstill on Saturday after an unexpected hartal called by right-wing Hindu outfits in protest against the arrest of a VHP leader KP Sasikala at Sabarimala.

    Sporadic violence reported at various parts of the state and activists pelted stones at KSRTC buses. KSRTC services stopped following the violence.

    Read more about:

    sasikala sabarimala kerala

    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue