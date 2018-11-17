Sabarimala row: Sangh leader Sasikala out of police custody

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 17: Hindu Aikya Vedi leader KP Sasikala, who was taken into preventive custody after she refused to retreat from Marakkottam near Sabarimala is now out of police custody, though she has been issued a notice under 107 CrPC.

She has been issued a notice under 107 CrPC, which are basically proceedings for executing a bond. During this period the activist cannot get involved in any criminal cases or create publi disturbances.

Sasikala, who is believed to be over 50, had come for darshan to the hill top, but was stopped by police. She was taken into preventive custody at around 2 am for defying prohibitory orders.

Tension gripped many areas as after fringe outfits started a campaign that Sasikala was arrested while carrying 'Irumudi Kettu', considered a sacrosanct offering taken by devotees to the Sabarimala shrine.