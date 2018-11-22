  • search

Sabarimala row: Prohibitory orders extended by four days

By Pti
    Pathanamthitta/Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 22: The Pathanamthitta District Collector on Thursday night extended the prohibitory orders in Sabarimala, Nilackal, Pamba areas for four more days.

    Sabarimala Temple
    Sabarimala Temple

    Collector P B Nooh, after considering reports filed by the Police Commissioner and other officials concerned, extended the prohibitory orders issued under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), banning assembly of four or more persons.

    "Prohibitory orders have been extended till November 26 midnight after considering various reports filed by officials," Collector Nooh told PTI.

    [Inflow of pilgrims yet to pick up at the Sabarimala Temple]

    Prohibitory orders were already in place, till tonight, at Sabarimala and surrounding areas since the day the hilltop shrine was opened for annual two-month-long Mandala-Makaravilkku pilgrimage season which began on November 17.

    There have been protests against the Supreme Court's verdict allowing entry of women of menstrual age into the hilltop shrine.

    PTI

