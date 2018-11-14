  • search

Sabarimala row: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan calls for an all party meet tomorrow

    Sabarimala, Nov 14: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday has called for a meeting with Pandalam Palace and Thantri Family at 3.30 pm tomorrow.

    [Trupti Desai to visit Sabarimala temple on Nov 17, seeks security]

    The meeting is to be chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan who will take a stock of the outcome of the apex court's decision. Speaking to the reporters at the state secretariat, Vijayan said that the government is bound to implement the Supreme Court order.

    The opposition parties have stated that post Kerala floods, the basic infrastructure like toilets and drinking water facility for pilgrims are not put in place in Sabarimala.

    The Sabarimala shrine opens on Friday evening for the annual Mandala-Makaravilakku pilgrimage.

    Wednesday, November 14, 2018, 19:54 [IST]
