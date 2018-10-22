Sabarimala row: BSNL transfers activist Rehana Fathima who tried to enter temple

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 22: BSNL on Monday has begun its disciplinary procedures against its employee Rehana Fathima, who created a stir by climbing the hill at Sabarimala for offering prayers at Ayyappa temple.

[Sabarimala row: Activist Rahul Easwar granted bail]

BSNL officials said that Rehana has been transferred to the Ravipuram branch in Kochi and more action will follow after the completion of an internal enquiry.

The Ernakulam-based model-activist, who was posted as a telephone mechanic in Kochi boat jetty branch of the government undertaking till recently, has now been given a post that involves zero relations with the public, media reports say.

The police had registered a case against Rehana on Sunday over her social media post, which allegedly hurt religious sentiments.

[Sabarimala: Police told mediapersons to vacate Sannidhanam, Pamba]

Rehana, along with a woman journalist from Hyderabad had tried to enter the Ayyappa shrine despite ardent protests by devotees against the Supreme Court verdict. She however could not enter the shrine and the Kerala Dewaswom Minister had subsequently called out the 'activists' saying that a temple is no place for such activities.

On October 19, protestors demonstrating against the Supreme Court's decision to allow women of all ages to enter the shrine vandalised her home after she tried to enter the sanctum sanctorum of the temple.

The Muslim body also asked the Ernakulam Central Muslim Jama'ath to revoke her family's Mahallu membership. The council's president A Pookunju said her attempt to enter the temple was against Hindu rituals.