Sabarimala row: BJP MPs send 'SOS' to Kerala Governor seeking urgent intervention

By
    Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 2: The MPs of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Kerala have written to Governor P Sathasivam seeking his urgent intervention in resolving the standoff over Sabarimala temple.

    BJP MPs

    The letter comes amid announcement by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan that a 'women wall' would be formed on January 1 from the northern district of Kasargode to the state capital pledging support to the stand of the Kerala government over the issue.

    Vijayan, in an attempt to garner support after the protests by right-wing groups over the entry of women of all ages to the Sabarimala shrine, said a "women wall" would be formed on January 1, from the northern district of Kasargode to the state capital, pledging support to the state government's stand.

    "The number two in the Kerala cabinet tweeted, "Great Wall of Kerala, to prevent the state from sliding back into medieval madness, is going to be raised by a million women from one end of Kerala to the other on New Years Day...Come join the Resistance...", Thomas Isaac tweeted.

    Story first published: Sunday, December 2, 2018, 18:04 [IST]
