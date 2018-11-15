Sabarimala row: All-party meeting in Kerala today ahead of two-month Mandala Makkaravillakku season

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 15: With just two days left for the beginning of two-month-long annual 'Mandala Makkaravillakku' season, the Kerala government has convened an all-party meeting on Thursday to discuss all issues surrounding the Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala.

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan will meet leaders of all political parties first and then representatives of Pandalam Palace and the tanthri family in a bid to evolve a consensu on the women's entry issue.

All political parties, the tanthri family and Pandalam palace representatives have agreed to attend the meeting. An oral plea seeking a stay on the Sabarimala verdict has been rejected by the Supreme Court on Wednesday.

The plea was made before a Bench headed by the Chief Justice of India. The CJI, Ranjan Gogoi said that whatever order has been passed regarding Sabarimala will continue. Wait until January 22, when the review petitions will be heard in open court, the CJI said.

The two-month long annual 'Mandala Makkaravillakku' season will start on November 17 and the meeting will also take stock of the arrangements made for devotees.

In a related development, social activist Trupti Desai has said she, along with six other women of the previously banned age group, would visit the Sabarimala shrine in Kerala on November 17.

Desai has even written to Chief Minister Pinayari Vijayan, seeking security for her visit. In her email, she wrote, "We will not return to Maharashtra without darshan at the Sabarimala temple," adding, "We have faith in the government that it will provide security for us." She said, "It is the responsibility of the state government and the police to provide protection and take us to the temple as the Supreme Court has permitted all women to offer prayers at the shrine."

The temple had witnessed a string of protests from devotees when it opened for monthly pujas for five days in October and two days early this month.

Over 3,700 persons have been arrested so far and 546 cases registered against various people for violence during protests across the state after the top court permitted women of all ages to pray at the Lord Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala.

Over 500 young women registered for darshan in the online queue website of Kerala police last week.

On September 28,the apex court ruled by a 4-1 majority that no woman can be stopped from entering Sabarimala temple, ending a traditional ban on the entry of women between 10 and 50 years of age in to the shrine. Women of reproductive age were restricted from entering the over 800-year-old shrine in south Kerala's Pathanamthitta district because its presiding deity, Lord Ayyappa, is considered to be a celibate.