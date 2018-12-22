  • search
    Sabarimala row: Activist Rahul Easwar told not to enter Pamba

    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    Kochi, Dec 22: The Kerala High Court has granted bail to Ayyappa Dharma Sena leader Rahul Easwar, who was re-arrested earlier this week for defying the bail conditions imposed in a case related to violent protests at Sabarimala in October.

    Ayyappa Dharma Sena President Rahul Easwar
    Ayyappa Dharma Sena President Rahul Easwar

    He was arrested on Monday after a local court revoked his bail.

    Also Read | Sabarimala violence case: Police arrest Rahul Easwar for defying bail condition

    Granting the fresh conditional bail, Justice Sunil Thomas directed the activist not to enter Pamba, an important pilgrim spot enroute to the hill shrine of Lord Ayyappa at Sabarimala.

    The judge also directed him to sign at Pathanamthitta police station once every month.

    Easwar was arrested from a rest house in Palakad on Monday, two days after the court at Ranni in Pathanamthitta district ordered his arrest for failure to appear before the local police as stipulated in the bail condition.

    The Ayyappa Dharma Sena leader spearheaded protests against the implementation of the Supreme Court verdict permitting women of all age groups into the Lord Ayyappa temple.

    He was earlier arrested in the case relating to violence at the Lord Ayyappa shrine when it was opened for the monthly prayers on October 17, for the first time after the apex court lifted the ban on menstrual age women visiting the shrine.

    Also Read | 'Childish, outrageous excuses to arrest', says Rahul Easwar after his bail cancelled

    The local court, while granting bail, had stipulated several conditions, including that he has to appear in the Pathanamthitta police station every Saturday.

    However, on December 8, he failed to appear, police had said, following which the court cancelled Easwar's bail.

    Story first published: Saturday, December 22, 2018, 6:40 [IST]
