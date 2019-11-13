News India live

Sabarimala review verdict LIVE: SC judgment on Thursday

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Nov 13: The Supreme Court would deliver its verdict on a review petition in the Sabarimala case on Thursday.

The petitioners had sought a review of the Supreme Court's earlier judgment allowing women of all ages into the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple.

Stay tuned for all the updates LIVE:

The top court had on October 9 declined an urgent hearing on the review plea filed by an association which had contended that the five-judge Constitution bench's verdict lifting the ban was "absolutely untenable and irrational" A plea filed by the National Ayyappa Devotees Association (NADA), which has sought review of the verdict, had said: "The notion that the judgment under review is revolutionary, one which removes the stigma or the concept of dirt or pollution associated with menstruation, is unfounded "It is a judgment welcomed by hypocrites who were aspiring for media headlines. On the merits of the case, as well, the said judgment is absolutely untenable and irrational, if not perverse." Besides the association, several other petitions, including one by the Nair Service Society (NSS), have been filed against the verdict. The NSS had said in the plea that as the deity is a 'Naistika Brahmachari', females below the age of 10 and after the age of 50 years are eligible to worship him and there is no practice of excluding worship by females "Hence, the delay or wait for 40 years to worship cannot be considered as exclusionary and it is an error of law on the face of the judgement," the plea had said.

