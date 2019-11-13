For Quick Alerts
For Daily Alerts
Sabarimala review verdict LIVE: SC judgment on Thursday
India
New Delhi, Nov 13: The Supreme Court would deliver its verdict on a review petition in the Sabarimala case on Thursday.
The petitioners had sought a review of the Supreme Court's earlier judgment allowing women of all ages into the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple.
Stay tuned for all the updates LIVE:
Newest First Oldest First
All the Review Petitions along with all pending applications will be heard in Open Court on 22nd January, 2019 before the appropriate Bench. We make it clear that there is no stay of the judgment and order of this Court dated 28th September, 2018 passed in Writ Petition (Civil) No.373 of 2006 (Indian Young Lawyers Association & Ors. vs. The State of Kerala & Ors), the order said
A plea filed by the National Ayyappa Devotees Association (NADA), which has sought review of the verdict, had said: "The notion that the judgment under review is revolutionary, one which removes the stigma or the concept of dirt or pollution associated with menstruation, is unfounded