Sabarimala review verdict LIVE: Larger Bench of Supreme Court to take final call

New Delhi, Nov 14: The Supreme Court has referred the Sabarimala matter to a larger Bench. The matter was heard by a Bench comprising Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, Justices R F Nariman, A M Khanwilkar, D Y Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra.
10:58 AM, 14 Nov
An interpretation of today’s verdict would mean that the earlier order of allowing women of all age groups into the Sabarimala Temple would remain in force. The majority which referred the matter to the larger bench was silent on whether the earlier judgment would be stayed or not.
10:56 AM, 14 Nov
There is still not clarity on whether the original verdict would be stayed. The original verdict had allowed the entry of women of all age groups inside the Sabarimala Temple. Only a subsequent order would clarify this position. The temple opens on November 16.
10:54 AM, 14 Nov
In the dissenting note, Justices Nariman and Chandrachud say that the Muslim and Parsi women are not even before this court in the present batch of petitions.
10:53 AM, 14 Nov
It is a 3:2 verdict. Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, Justices A M Khanwilkar and Indu Malhotra refer Sabarimala matter to larger Bench. Justices R F Nariman and D Y Chandrachud record their dissent.
10:50 AM, 14 Nov
When the judgment is declared, it is final and binds all. Organised efforts to subvert the judgment should be put down determinedly as this is the judgment of the Supreme Court, Justice Nariman in his dissenting verdict said.
10:49 AM, 14 Nov
The majority on the Bench were of the view that this issue needs to go up before a larger Bench. The Bench clubbed the entry of women into Mosques, Parsi women to the tower of silence with the Sabarimala issue.
10:49 AM, 14 Nov
Justice R F however dissented and sad that these are issues for the future Constitution Benches.He said that the original judgment in the Sabarimala case was based on a bona fide PIL, which raised issues of women discriminated against for their entire period of puberty due to a physiological feature.
10:44 AM, 14 Nov
The SC notes that in matters of religious belief, courts must tread carefully.
10:42 AM, 14 Nov
Sabarimala review petition sent to a larger Bench. Only Justice Nariman dissents.
10:40 AM, 14 Nov
Entry of Muslim women inside a Mosque, the Parsi woman case and Dawood Bora case are all similar to the Sabarimala case, says CJI.
10:36 AM, 14 Nov
CJI begins reading out the verdict. I will take five minutes he says.
10:35 AM, 14 Nov
The judges have assembled at the court hall. The verdict will be out in a few minutes from now.
10:29 AM, 14 Nov
Sabarimala activist Rahul Easwar says that if the verdict goes against them, then they would have a Jallikattu model protest. It would be a peace protest, he told News18.
10:16 AM, 14 Nov
The verdict will be delivered at 10.30 am.
10:16 AM, 14 Nov
Today’s verdict will be delivered by a five judge Bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi. The other members on this Bench are R F Nariman, A M Khanwilkar, D Y Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra.
9:03 AM, 14 Nov
The Sabarimala Verdict would be one of the last major verdicts to be be delivered by Chief Justice of India, Ranjan Gogoi. Following this verdict he would be delivering the judgment in the Rafale case. He is due to retire on November 17.
9:02 AM, 14 Nov
It was in September last year that the court lifted the ban on the entry of women into the Sabarimala Temple in the age group of 10 and 50.
9:02 AM, 14 Nov
In a 4:1 verdict, Justice Indu Malhotra had penned a dissenting opinion. Justice R Nariman and D Chandrachud had concurred with the findings of the CJI and Justice Khanwilkar.
9:02 AM, 14 Nov
Under challenge was the practice at the temple that bars women of the age group of 10 to 50 years.
9:02 AM, 14 Nov
A plea filed by the National Ayyappa Devotees Association (NADA), which has sought review of the verdict, had said: "The notion that the judgment under review is revolutionary, one which removes the stigma or the concept of dirt or pollution associated with menstruation, is unfounded.
7:55 AM, 14 Nov
The verdict will be delivered at 10.30 am. Following this another Bench also led by the CJI will deliver the verdict in the Rafale review case.
7:55 AM, 14 Nov
Security has been enhanced in many parts of Kerala ahead of the verdict. The SC is reviewing its own verdict which had permitted entry of women of all age groups into the Sabarimala temple.
7:54 AM, 14 Nov
Justice Dipak Misra: Devotion cannot be subjected to gender discrimination. The court also said that a patriachal notion cannot be allowed to trump equality in devotion.
7:54 AM, 14 Nov
Justice R Nariman: Ayyappa devotees do not form a denomination, but they are only a part of Hindu worship. Women of all ages are equal worshipers of Lord Ayyappa and hence gender cannot be a ground to prevent the entry of some into the temple on the ground that they were of a menstruating age.
7:54 AM, 14 Nov
Justice D Y Chandrachud: To treat women as the children of a lesser God is to blink at the Constitution. Popular notions about morality can be offensive to dignity of others. Any custom or religious practise if it violates dignity of women by denying them entry because of her physiology is unconstitutional. To treat women as children of a lesser God is unconstitutional.Exclusion of a woman because she menstruates is utterly unconstitutional. The court must not grant legitimacy to religious practices which derogate women.
7:54 AM, 14 Nov
12:50 PM, 13 Nov
"Hence, the delay or wait for 40 years to worship cannot be considered as exclusionary and it is an error of law on the face of the judgement," the plea had said.
12:51 PM, 13 Nov
The NSS had said in the plea that as the deity is a 'Naistika Brahmachari', females below the age of 10 and after the age of 50 years are eligible to worship him and there is no practice of excluding worship by females
12:52 PM, 13 Nov
Besides the association, several other petitions, including one by the Nair Service Society (NSS), have been filed against the verdict.
1:12 PM, 13 Nov
"It is a judgment welcomed by hypocrites who were aspiring for media headlines. On the merits of the case, as well, the said judgment is absolutely untenable and irrational, if not perverse."
1:33 PM, 13 Nov
A plea filed by the National Ayyappa Devotees Association (NADA), which has sought review of the verdict, had said: "The notion that the judgment under review is revolutionary, one which removes the stigma or the concept of dirt or pollution associated with menstruation, is unfounded
1:53 PM, 13 Nov
The top court had on October 9 declined an urgent hearing on the review plea filed by an association which had contended that the five-judge Constitution bench's verdict lifting the ban was "absolutely untenable and irrational"
2:13 PM, 13 Nov
The bench stated this while hearing the three fresh petitions filed by G Vijaya Kumar, S Jaya Rajkumar and Shailaja Vijayan challenging its September 28 verdict
2:29 PM, 13 Nov
Earlier in the day, the top court had made it clear that fresh pleas related to the matter will be heard only after it decides the earlier petitions seeking review of the judgment
2:51 PM, 13 Nov
There are around 48 petitions seeking review of the judgement and they were filed following the recent violent protests in favour and against the verdict.
3:11 PM, 13 Nov
In the in-chamber proceedings, the judges examine the review petitions by circulation and lawyers were not present
3:31 PM, 13 Nov
All the Review Petitions along with all pending applications will be heard in Open Court on 22nd January, 2019 before the appropriate Bench. We make it clear that there is no stay of the judgment and order of this Court dated 28th September, 2018 passed in Writ Petition (Civil) No.373 of 2006 (Indian Young Lawyers Association & Ors. vs. The State of Kerala & Ors), the order said
3:51 PM, 13 Nov
The review petitions against the verdict were taken up 'in-chamber' by a bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices R F Nariman, A M Khanwilkar, D Y Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra
4:15 PM, 13 Nov
On September 28, a five-judge Constitution bench, headed by the then Chief Justice Dipak Misra, in 4:1 verdict had paved the way for entry of women of all ages into the Sabarimala temple saying the ban amounted to gender discrimination.
5:25 PM, 13 Nov
The government and the Board are committed to implement the Supreme Court verdict and protect the interests of devotees, says Travancore Devaswam Board President A Padmakumar ahead Sabarimala verdict.
7:31 PM, 13 Nov
Political parties, right-wing outfits and devotees in Kerala are keeping their fingers crossed as the Supreme Court is set to pronounce on Thursday its verdict on pleas seeking review of its decision to allow entry of women of all age groups in the Sabarimala Temple.
9:30 PM, 13 Nov
The southern state had witnessed high drama and protests by devotees and right-wing activists last year against the CPM-led LDF government's decision to implement the top court's order.
10:07 PM, 13 Nov
