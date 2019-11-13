Sabarimala review verdict LIVE: Larger Bench of Supreme Court to take final call

  • search
    New Delhi, Nov 14: The Supreme Court has referred the Sabarimala matter to a larger Bench. The matter was heard by a Bench comprising Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, Justices R F Nariman, A M Khanwilkar, D Y Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra.

    Sabarimala review verdict LIVE: Crucial judgment by SC today

    Stay tuned for all the updates LIVE:

    10:58 AM, 14 Nov
    An interpretation of today’s verdict would mean that the earlier order of allowing women of all age groups into the Sabarimala Temple would remain in force. The majority which referred the matter to the larger bench was silent on whether the earlier judgment would be stayed or not.
    10:56 AM, 14 Nov
    There is still not clarity on whether the original verdict would be stayed. The original verdict had allowed the entry of women of all age groups inside the Sabarimala Temple. Only a subsequent order would clarify this position. The temple opens on November 16.
    10:54 AM, 14 Nov
    In the dissenting note, Justices Nariman and Chandrachud say that the Muslim and Parsi women are not even before this court in the present batch of petitions.
    10:53 AM, 14 Nov
    It is a 3:2 verdict. Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, Justices A M Khanwilkar and Indu Malhotra refer Sabarimala matter to larger Bench. Justices R F Nariman and D Y Chandrachud record their dissent.
    10:50 AM, 14 Nov
    When the judgment is declared, it is final and binds all. Organised efforts to subvert the judgment should be put down determinedly as this is the judgment of the Supreme Court, Justice Nariman in his dissenting verdict said.
    10:49 AM, 14 Nov
    The majority on the Bench were of the view that this issue needs to go up before a larger Bench. The Bench clubbed the entry of women into Mosques, Parsi women to the tower of silence with the Sabarimala issue.
    10:49 AM, 14 Nov
    Justice R F however dissented and sad that these are issues for the future Constitution Benches.He said that the original judgment in the Sabarimala case was based on a bona fide PIL, which raised issues of women discriminated against for their entire period of puberty due to a physiological feature.
    10:44 AM, 14 Nov
    The SC notes that in matters of religious belief, courts must tread carefully.
    10:42 AM, 14 Nov
    Sabarimala review petition sent to a larger Bench. Only Justice Nariman dissents.
    10:40 AM, 14 Nov
    Entry of Muslim women inside a Mosque, the Parsi woman case and Dawood Bora case are all similar to the Sabarimala case, says CJI.
    10:36 AM, 14 Nov
    CJI begins reading out the verdict. I will take five minutes he says.
    10:35 AM, 14 Nov
    The judges have assembled at the court hall. The verdict will be out in a few minutes from now.
    10:29 AM, 14 Nov
    Sabarimala activist Rahul Easwar says that if the verdict goes against them, then they would have a Jallikattu model protest. It would be a peace protest, he told News18.
    10:16 AM, 14 Nov
    The verdict will be delivered at 10.30 am.
    10:16 AM, 14 Nov
    Today’s verdict will be delivered by a five judge Bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi. The other members on this Bench are R F Nariman, A M Khanwilkar, D Y Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra.
    9:03 AM, 14 Nov
    The Sabarimala Verdict would be one of the last major verdicts to be be delivered by Chief Justice of India, Ranjan Gogoi. Following this verdict he would be delivering the judgment in the Rafale case. He is due to retire on November 17.
    9:02 AM, 14 Nov
    It was in September last year that the court lifted the ban on the entry of women into the Sabarimala Temple in the age group of 10 and 50.
    9:02 AM, 14 Nov
    In a 4:1 verdict, Justice Indu Malhotra had penned a dissenting opinion. Justice R Nariman and D Chandrachud had concurred with the findings of the CJI and Justice Khanwilkar.
    9:02 AM, 14 Nov
    Under challenge was the practice at the temple that bars women of the age group of 10 to 50 years.
    9:02 AM, 14 Nov
    A plea filed by the National Ayyappa Devotees Association (NADA), which has sought review of the verdict, had said: "The notion that the judgment under review is revolutionary, one which removes the stigma or the concept of dirt or pollution associated with menstruation, is unfounded.
    7:55 AM, 14 Nov
    The verdict will be delivered at 10.30 am. Following this another Bench also led by the CJI will deliver the verdict in the Rafale review case.
    7:55 AM, 14 Nov
    Security has been enhanced in many parts of Kerala ahead of the verdict. The SC is reviewing its own verdict which had permitted entry of women of all age groups into the Sabarimala temple.
    7:54 AM, 14 Nov
    Justice Dipak Misra: Devotion cannot be subjected to gender discrimination. The court also said that a patriachal notion cannot be allowed to trump equality in devotion.
    7:54 AM, 14 Nov
    Justice R Nariman: Ayyappa devotees do not form a denomination, but they are only a part of Hindu worship. Women of all ages are equal worshipers of Lord Ayyappa and hence gender cannot be a ground to prevent the entry of some into the temple on the ground that they were of a menstruating age.
    7:54 AM, 14 Nov
    Justice D Y Chandrachud: To treat women as the children of a lesser God is to blink at the Constitution. Popular notions about morality can be offensive to dignity of others. Any custom or religious practise if it violates dignity of women by denying them entry because of her physiology is unconstitutional. To treat women as children of a lesser God is unconstitutional.Exclusion of a woman because she menstruates is utterly unconstitutional. The court must not grant legitimacy to religious practices which derogate women.
    7:54 AM, 14 Nov
    Justice Indu Malhotra: Judges cannot intervene and decide on whether a practice is violative of fundamental rights or not. Personal views of judges do not matter. A religious denomination has freedom to believe and even practice even if their beliefs are illogical or irrational.
    7:54 AM, 14 Nov
    The verdict of the Supreme Court had stirred up a massive controversy. People had protested in large numbers as a few women tried to access the Temple in the aftermath of the verdict.
    11:32 PM, 13 Nov
    While the state BJP, on Wednesday, expressed hope that the order on the review petitions, would be in favour of devotees, the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), the autonomous temple body which manages the shrine, appealed to everyone to accept the judgment whatever it may.
    11:31 PM, 13 Nov
    The portals of the hill shrine, located in a reserve forest in Western Ghats in Pathanamthitta district of the state, would be opened for the two-month-long Mandalam Makaravilakku season on November 16 evening.
    10:07 PM, 13 Nov
    The verdict was also crucial for the LDF government, led by chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, as the beginning of the annual pilgrimage season at Sabarimala is just three days away
