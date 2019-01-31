Sabarimala review pleas to be heard by Supreme Court on February 6

New Delhi, Jan 31: The Supreme Court Tuesday will hear on February 6 in open court the pleas seeking review of its verdict which allowed entry of women of all age groups into Kerala's Sabarimala temple, but refused to stay the judgement.

On September 28, a five-judge Constitution bench, headed by the then Chief Justice Dipak Misra, in 4:1 verdict had paved the way for entry of women of all ages into the Sabarimala temple saying the ban amounted to gender discrimination.

There are around 48 petitions seeking review of the judgement and they were filed following the recent violent protests in favour and against the verdict.

The top court had on October 9 declined an urgent hearing on the review plea filed by an association which had contended that the five-judge Constitution bench's verdict lifting the ban was "absolutely untenable and irrational".

A plea filed by the National Ayyappa Devotees Association (NADA), which has sought review of the verdict, had said: "The notion that the judgment under review is revolutionary, one which removes the stigma or the concept of dirt or pollution associated with menstruation, is unfounded.

"It is a judgment welcomed by hypocrites who were aspiring for media headlines. On the merits of the case, as well, the said judgment is absolutely untenable and irrational, if not perverse."

Besides the association, several other petitions, including one by the Nair Service Society (NSS), have been filed against the SC verdict.

The NSS had said in the plea that as the deity is a 'Naistika Brahmachari', females below the age of 10 and after the age of 50 years are eligible to worship him and there is no practice of excluding worship by females

"Hence, the delay or wait for 40 years to worship cannot be considered as exclusionary and it is an error of law on the face of the judgement," the plea had said.