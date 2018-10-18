Sabarimala protests: Two Right-wing outfits call for 24-hour hartal; security tightened

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 18: Sabarimala Karma Samithi, a devotee group, protesting against the entry of women of menstrual age at Sabarimala temple has called for a state-wide dawn to dusk hartal on Thursday.

The hartal is called against the police crackdown including baton-charge against protesters that took place on Wednesday. The BJP and its NDA partners have backed a 12-hour 'hartal' called by the council.

Right wing outfit, 'Antharashtriya Hindu Parishad' led by Pravin Togadia and the 'Sabarimala Samrakshana Samithi', an outfit of devotees, have also called a 24-hour-long hartal on Thursday starting midnight. The outfits are protesting the CPM-led LDF government's decision to implement the Supreme Court verdict permitting women of all age groups to enter the hill shrine.

The famed Lord Ayyappa temple opened on October 17 for the five-day-long monthly poojas in a surcharged atmosphere of protest over the Supreme Court verdict permitting entry of women of all age groups.

The day witnessed tense moments at Pamba and Nilackal at the foothill as protesters opposing the Supreme Court order turned violent and clashed with police, which resulted in baton-charge by the latter.

Stones were pelted at police vehicles and buses. Several persons including an old woman was injured in the stone-pelting and connected incidents.

Some women journalists were heckled and blocked from proceeding toward here by the protesters who also attacked their vehicles.

From October 18, regular poojas and other rituals like 'ganapathi pooja' and 'neyyabhishekam' would be held till October 22, according to the schedule.

The selection of new chief priest of the temple and that of the adjacent Malikappuram shrine would be held October 18.

Kerala Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran and Travancore Devaswom Board President, A Padmakumar were among those present before the sanctum sanctorum when it was opened.