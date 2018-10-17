Sabarimala protests LIVE: NYT Journalist forced to turn back by mob

New Delhi, Oct 17: Two New York Times journalists had to to abort their trek to Sabarimala temple on Thursday after angry protesters threw stones and blocked their way. Suhasini Raj, who is a Delhi-based journalist, along with her colleague, a foreign national, managed to go past the Pamba gateway but had to turn back from Marakkoottam to Pampa after massive protests. Marakoottam is almost 3/4th the way up but as the protestors created a human wall making it difficult for her to proceed, she had to return.

Amid violent protests, the doors of Sabarimala temple in Kerala opened on Wednesday for the first time since the Supreme Court lifted the centuries-old ban on entry of women of menstrual age but by available indications, none from this age group made it to the famed hilltop shrine.

The verdict had however received mixed responses with several thousand protesters flocking the streets of Kerala demanding an overturn in the ruling citing that it is against their traditional beliefs.

A meeting by The Travancore Devaswom Board, a temple body yesterday with various stakeholders including the Pandalam royal family and Ayyappa devotees failed to come to a conclusion on the matter.

Meanwhile, the Kerala Police has said that no attempts to threaten law and order, or to stop women devotees from entering the shrine will not be tolerated.

Groups of women devotees including senior citizens, clad in traditional sarees, have stopped each and every vehicle at Nilackal so far. A couple from Tamil Nadu, aged 45 and 40, who were on their way to Pamba on Wednesday, were forced to get down from the KSRTC allegedly by some activists of the Sabarimala Achara Samrakshana Samiti. Journalist Radhika Ramaswamy and crew members were attacked and assaulted on 17th October. New York Times journalist Suhasini Raj has been forced to abandon her journey to the Sabarimala temple after protests, despite being given police protection. It’s the first morning following the tense opening of the temple doors in Sabarimala and a woman, said to be a Delhi-based journalist of a foreign media outlet, began trekking to the hill amid protests by devotees opposing the entry of girls and women of menstrual age into the hill shrine. Local TV crew said she is in her late 40s and if she climbed the hill, she would be the first woman of the menstrual age group to visit the Sabarimala temple of Lord Ayyappa after the Supreme Court order permitting women of all age groups to enter the shrine.

Congress President Mulapally Ramachandran on Tuesday declared that the party won't object to any woman coming to the temple but wished that this does not happen.

State BJP president P.S. Sreedharan Pillai expressed full support to the protesting believers.

On Tuesday, hundreds of devotees, including a large number of women, protesting against the Supreme Court ruling, gathered at Nilakal and started checking all vehicles bound to the temple town.