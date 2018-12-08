Sabarimala protests: BJP Gen Secretary Surendran released from jail

  • search
    Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 8: BJP Kerala General Secretary K Surendran has been released from Poojappura jail, Thiruvananthapuram, on Saturday.

    BJP Kerala General Secretary K Surendran. PTI file photo
    BJP Kerala General Secretary K Surendran. PTI file photo

    The Kerala High Court had granted him a conditional bail on a bond of Rs. 2 lakh yesterday. He was detained on November 17 from Pamba town for breaking a police cordon.

    Kerala BJP president PS Sreedharan Pillai, said, "Every law abiding citizen in Kerala is welcoming the release of K Surendran. Now he and his party are more powerful and we'll fight more vigorously. This is a setback to CPI(M) ministry and atheist people."

    This is the second case related to the Sabarimala protests in which the BJP leader had been granted bail.

    Also read: Sabarimala row: Now, Kerala govt plans 'Million women's wall' to prevent medieval 'madness'

    He was initially arrested on November 17 from Nilakkal, base camp, while on way to the Sabarimala Temple after he attempted to defy prohibitory orders and refused to go back despite a request from the police.

    He remained in prison till date as he was also booked in the case related to the alleged attack on the woman pilgrim.

    sabarimala bjp sabarimala temple

