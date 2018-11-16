Sabarimala protest: Sec 144 imposed in Nilakkal, Pamba and Sannidhanam

Sabarimala, Nov 16: The Kerala Police has imposed Section 144, which prohibits assembly of more than 4 people, in Nilakkal , Pamba and Sannidhanam hours before the opening of portals of Sabarimala temple.

Devotees can view the Makaravilakku from 9 places in and around Sannidhanam. They are Sannidhanam, Paandithavalam, Pulmedu, Saramkuthi, Neelimala, Marakootam, Hilltop, Chalakayam, and Attathodu.

The temple opens today evening, for the third time since the apex court verdict on September 28 allowed women of all age group to offer prayers at the hilltop Lord Ayyappa temple though none could do so following stiff resistance from devotees and activists, opposing any change in the temple traditions.

The portals will open for 'Mandala Pooja Mahotsavam' from 16 November to 27 December. Early this month, the temple was opened for 'Sree Chitra Atta Thirunal' for two days 5-6th November.