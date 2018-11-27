Sabarimala protest: Rehana Fathima suspended from BSNL

Trivandrum, Nov 27: Activist Rehana Fathima, who had been arrested by Pathanamthitta Police on charges of hurting religious sentiments has been suspended from BSNL. She is a telecom technician in BSNL.

She has been accused of hurting religious feelings with her "insulting" social media posts on Lord Ayyappa, the deity at Sabarimala shrine.

A case was registered against her on October 30 based on a complaint filed by the Sabarimala Samrakshana Samithi, a group that claims to fight for upholding the "traditions at the temple" accused Fathima of insulting the Hindu religious belief with her social media posts.

Last month, the Muslim body also asked the Ernakulam Central Muslim Jama'ath to revoke her family's Mahallu membership. The council's president A Pookunju said her attempt to enter the temple was against Hindu rituals.