Sabarimala: Kerala CM submits report to Governor says Sangh Parivar trying to polarise society

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 11: Kerala Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday submitted report to Governor on Sabarimala violence following entry of two young women into the Sabarimala temple on January 2. The report said that 9,489 of the accused belong to Sangh groups. He also alleged that there were attempts to communally polarise society by the Sangh Parivar outfits following the Supreme Court judgment allowing entry to women of all ages to Sabarimala.

The Governor had on January 3 sought an "urgent report" from Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on the disturbances during the 12-hour state-wide shutdown called by Hindu fringe groups and supported by the BJP.

Pinarayi said there was unprecedented violence carried out by the Parivar outfits when the hill shrine opened during various periods. The report also mentioned the attacks carried out against the media persons and the police force.

The Chief Minister also mentioned in the detailed report the violence unleashed across the state following the entry of two women in Sabarimala.

Pinarayi explained the nature of the agitation and the action taken to curb the violent protests in various parts of the state. "The Chief Minister assured the Governor that stringent action would be initiated against those involved in the violent incidents, irrespective of party affiliations," it said.On January 3, the Governor had sought a report on the law and order situation. On January 4, Sathasivam had briefed the Union Home Minister about the law and order situation in the state.The CM and Governor also discussed the progress of the rehabilitation of the flood victims, among other matters.

Violence involving BJP-RSS and ruling CPI(M) rocked parts of Kerala, particularly Kannur district, during the January 3 hartal with several houses and shops of rival leaders and workers being attacked over the Sabarimala issue.

Two women, Kanakadurga (44) and Bindu (42), entered the shrine and offered prayers on Wednesday, breaking a centuries-old tradition.