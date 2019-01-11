  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Sabarimala: Kerala CM submits report to Governor says Sangh Parivar trying to polarise society

    By
    |

    Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 11: Kerala Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday submitted report to Governor on Sabarimala violence following entry of two young women into the Sabarimala temple on January 2. The report said that 9,489 of the accused belong to Sangh groups. He also alleged that there were attempts to communally polarise society by the Sangh Parivar outfits following the Supreme Court judgment allowing entry to women of all ages to Sabarimala.

    Sabarimala: Kerala CM submits report to Governor says Sangh Parivar trying to polarise society
    Kerala Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan

    The Governor had on January 3 sought an "urgent report" from Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on the disturbances during the 12-hour state-wide shutdown called by Hindu fringe groups and supported by the BJP.

    Also Read | 36-year-old woman claims to have offered prayers at Sabarimala shrine

    Pinarayi said there was unprecedented violence carried out by the Parivar outfits when the hill shrine opened during various periods. The report also mentioned the attacks carried out against the media persons and the police force.

    The Chief Minister also mentioned in the detailed report the violence unleashed across the state following the entry of two women in Sabarimala.

    Pinarayi explained the nature of the agitation and the action taken to curb the violent protests in various parts of the state. "The Chief Minister assured the Governor that stringent action would be initiated against those involved in the violent incidents, irrespective of party affiliations," it said.On January 3, the Governor had sought a report on the law and order situation. On January 4, Sathasivam had briefed the Union Home Minister about the law and order situation in the state.The CM and Governor also discussed the progress of the rehabilitation of the flood victims, among other matters.

    Also Read | BJP takes Sabarimala fight to President, accuses Kerala govt of appeasement

    Violence involving BJP-RSS and ruling CPI(M) rocked parts of Kerala, particularly Kannur district, during the January 3 hartal with several houses and shops of rival leaders and workers being attacked over the Sabarimala issue.

    Two women, Kanakadurga (44) and Bindu (42), entered the shrine and offered prayers on Wednesday, breaking a centuries-old tradition.

    Read more about:

    pinarayi vijayan kerala chief minister sabarimala sangh parivar women kerala

    Story first published: Friday, January 11, 2019, 10:19 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 11, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue