  • search

Sabarimala: Kerala CM calls for Southern Devaswom ministers' meet on Oct 31

By PTI
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 26: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has called a meeting of Devaswom (religious institutions) ministers of the southern states, from where lakhs of devotees trek to the hill shrine of Lord Ayyappa at Sabarimala to offer prayers.

    Sabarimala: Kerala CM calls for Southern Devaswom ministers meet on Oct 31

    The meeting will be held on October 31. It has been called to discuss the facilities to be made for the 'Mandalam Makaravillaku' season commencing from November 17 besides crowd management, the CMO sources said.

    [Kerala: 1,400 arrested in connection with Sabarimala protests]

    The government is planning to introduce 'Tirupati model digital queue system' (where devotees book tickets online for darshan) at Sabarimala and this would also be discussed, they said. However, the Supreme Court verdict lifting the ban on entry of girls and women in the 10-50 age group at Sabarimala, would not come up for discussion, the sources told PTI.

    The state had witnessed massive protests from devotees at various places, including Sabarimala, Nilakkal and Pamba, against permitting women of all ages to enter the shrine, where the deity is 'Naishtika Brahmachari' (perennial celibate), when the temple was opened for monthly poojas from October 17-22. At least 12 women in the 'barred' age group had tried to trek the hills to offer prayers but had to retreat following widespread protests. The state government has made it clear that it had the constitutional responsibility to implement the verdict.

    [Sabarimala Temple verdict: SC to hear review petitions on November 13]

    Taking stringent action against the protesters, over 1400 persons were arrested in connection with the protests all over the state and 450 cases registered. Meanwhile, protesting the government action, BJP took out a march to the Pathanamthitta Superintendent's office Friday morning against the widespread arrests. The hill shrine is located in Pathanamthitta district.

    Opposition leader in the state assembly, Ramesh Chennithala also attacked the state government for its reported decision to appoint at least 1500 temporary hands, stated to be party sympathisers, at Sabarimala. Chennithala said the chief minister's move to deploy 'Pinarayi Sena' (Pinarayi army) at the hill shrine would be met by devotees themselves. The Travancore Devaswom Board, which has "failed totally", should be dissolved, he demanded.

    PTI

    Read more about:

    sabarimala temple kerala tirupati thiruvananthapuram devaswom

    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue