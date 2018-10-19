India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
  • search

Sabarimala: Head priest's threat to shut down temple made cops to convince women to return

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 19: Two women, who on Friday came within 500 meters of entering the Sabarimala Temple, had to turn back and return after the head priest of the shrine threatened to shut down the shrine and stop prayers.

    Over a hundered cops led by Inspector General S Sreejith had given two women, an activist and a journalist, a security cover and escorted them along the trek to the shrine. But when head priest issued a threat, Sreejith reportedly spoke to these women and convinced them to return.

    Sabarimala: Head priests threat to shut down temple made cops to convince women to return
    Sabarimala head priest Kandararu Rajeevaru (Image courtesy – ANI/Twitter)

    "We have told the female devotees about the situation, they will now be going back. So we are pulling pack. They have decided to return," the IG reportedly said.

    Also Read | Sabarimala protests Live: Two women won't enter shrine, cops convince them to return

    Had they entered the shrine, they would have become first women from the menstruating age group to visit the Sabarimala temple of Lord Ayyappa. There is ban on entry of women in the age group 10-50 into the Sabarimala Temple for centuries. In September, however, the Supreme Court had scrapped this practice saying that it amounts to gender discrimination.

    "If women enter Sabarimala, we will stop all prayers and activities. We are with the devotees, and sentiments of the devotees can't be taken for granted," said Kandararu Rajeevaru, Sabarimala Head Priest.

    "We have decided to lock the temple and handover the keys & leave. I stand with the devotees. I do not have any other option," he added.

    Kerala Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran said Sabarimala is a place of worship and not a place where activists come to prove a point.

    Also Read | Sabarimala:SC's verdict to be implemented, anyone who wants to go will be protected, says Kerala CM

    "There are some people like activists trying to enter. It's impossible for govt to figure out who is who. We know there are two activists. One is believed to be a journalist as well..People of all ages will be allowed to go there. But at the same time we won't allow it to be a place where activists can come&showcase their power. It can't be a place where they prove certain points of theirs," he said.

    Devotees have been aggressively protesting a Supreme Court order that allows women of menstrual age to enter the temple, a ban that was followed for decades as a religious practice. With the Kerela government saying it will follow the court order and ensure women are allowed in the temple, protests have swept across the state leading to a state-wide shutdown.

    Read more about:

    sabarimala sabarimala temple supreme court

    Story first published: Friday, October 19, 2018, 11:53 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 19, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue