Sabarimala Case: SC to hear review pleas from January 13

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Jan 06: A nine-judge constitution bench of the Supreme Court will commence hearing the review petitions in the Sabarimala case from January 13.

The top court on Monday issued a notice informing listing of petition filed by Indian Young Lawyers Association seeking review of its historic 2018 judgement allowing women and girls of all ages to enter Sabarimala temple.

"Take notice that the following matters will be listed for hearing before a Nine Judges Constitution Bench commencing from Monday the 13th January, 2020", the notice said.

On November 13, the top court had ruled, in a 3:2 verdict, that the case be referred to a larger bench, while keeping the review petitions in the matter pending.

It had however said that the debate about the constitutional validity of religious practices like bar on entry of women and girls into a place of worship was not limited to the Sabarimala case.

The top court said such restrictions are there with regard to entry of Muslim women into mosques and 'dargah' and Parsi women, married to non-Parsi men, being barred from the holy fire place of an Agyari.

It said that it was time for the apex court to evolve a judicial policy to do "substantial and complete justice".