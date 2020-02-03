  • search
    Sabarimala case: SC to frame questions relating to discrimination against women in religions

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 03: The Supreme Court on Monday resumed the exercise of framing questions to be deliberated upon by it in dealing with the issue of discrimination against women in various religions, including the matter of entry of females at Sabarimala temple in Kerala.

    A nine-judge Bench, headed by Chief Justice S.A. Bobde, is hearing several senior lawyers, including jurist F.S. Nariman, on the issue of framing of questions to be decided by it.

    Nine judge SC Bench set to wrap up Sabarimala issue in ten days

    A reference relating to discrimination of women in various religions was made to a larger bench through a judgment delivered on November 14 last year in the Sabarimala case.

    The Bench has to frame questions which have a reason in various petitions relating to entry of Muslim women in two mosques, the practice of female genital mutilation in Dawoodi bohra Muslim community and denial of right to Parsi women who have married outside their religion.

    Story first published: Monday, February 3, 2020, 12:51 [IST]
