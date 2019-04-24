  • search
    'Sab ghungroo bandhke taiyar ho gaye': Modi's barb at opposition over PM candidate

    By PTI
    Kolkata, Apr 24: Often in the line of opposition fire over his foreign trips, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday said India's might was being acknowledged globally because of his numerous visits abroad.

    Taking on the opposition for the criticism that he was seen more abroad than in the country during his tenure as the prime minister, Modi said, hardly five years back India found it difficult to get its voice heard, but now the world stands with it.

    Sab ghungroo bandhke taiyar ho gaye: Modis barb at opposition over PM candidate
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    "I read somewhere that Didi (Mamata banerjee) has said this chaiwala was busy making foreign trips all these five years, but today India's might is being acknowledged everywhere because of these visits," he said while addressing an election rally here in Birbhum district.

    Here's why Modi's mother gifted him this precious shawl

    Taking a dig at the opposition, he said, anybody whose party is contesting even 20-25 seats, wants to become the prime minister.

    "Sab ghungroo bandhke taiyar ho gaye (everybody is decked up to take the hot seat)," he said, mocking them.

    Thanking the Election Commission for its efforts to hold free and fair elections, the prime minister said, "Didi, however, is angry with the poll panel because of this very reason." He also claimed that after the three phases of polling it has become clear from news reports that the Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee's "sun is about to set" in West Bengal.

    "If Didi has the power of goondas, we have the strength of democracy," he added.

    narendra modi opposition mamata banerjee lok sabha elections 2019

    Story first published: Wednesday, April 24, 2019, 18:08 [IST]
