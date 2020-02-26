S N Shrivastava from CRPF is Delhi’s special police commissioner

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 26: The 1985 IPS batch officer S N Shrivastava from the CRPF has appointed special commissioner, law and order, Delhi. This decision has been taken in the wake of the Delhi police failing to control the mobs that have indulged in violence over the past three days, which has left 13 persons dead.

Shrivastava was posted as the special director in the CRPF. Incidentally he is the first in line to take over as Delhi police commissioner when the term of Amulya Patnaik gets over. Shrivastava has experience of working in Delhi and he has held several posts. He has also been part of the Special Cell, which led investigations against the Indian Mujahideen.

He would join immediately and monitor the violent protests against the citizenship law.

Delhi violence: Shoot-at-sight order issued in North East district

Union Home Minister has since Sunday reviewed the situation in Delhi thrice. He has called for high level meetings to take stock of the situation.