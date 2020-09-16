Russian vaccine maker ties up with Indian firm for supply of 100 million doses of Sputnik-V

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Sep 16: The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) on Wednesday said it will supply Dr. Reddy's Laboratories with 100 million doses of the Sputnik-V Covid-19 vaccine for trial and distribution in India.

"Upon regulatory approval in India, RDIF shall supply to Dr. Reddy's 100 million doses of the vaccine. The Sputnik V vaccine, which is based on well-studied human adenoviral vector platform with proven safety, is undergoing clinical trials for the coronavirus pandemic," RDIF said in a press release.

"Deliveries could potentially begin in late 2020 subject to completion of successful trials and registration of the vaccine by regulatory authorities in India," it added.

Over 30 vaccine candidates supported, 3 in advance trials, 4 in advanced pre-clinical stage: Centre

Sputnik V has been developed by the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology along with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF). The vaccine has not been tested in phase 3 or larger clinical trials.

India describes Pakistan as an epicentre of terrorism | Oneindia News

Russia became the first country in the world to register a COVID-19 vaccine after less than two months of human testing. Developed by Gamaleya Research Institute and the Russian defence ministry, the vaccine underwent necessary tests, Russia claimed.