Russian rocket strike on Ukrainian station kills over 30 evacuees: Report

Kyiv, Apr 8: A Russian rocket strike on a railway station in east Ukraine on Friday killed over 40 and left over 100 injured on Friday as civilians tried to evacuate to safer parts of the country, the state railway company said, as per Reuters.

The report say that two Russian rockets hit a station in the city of Kramatorsk which is used for the evacuation of civilians from areas under bombardment by Russian forces. "Two rockets hit Kramatorsk railway station," Ukrainian Railways said in a statement.

"According to operational data, more than 30 people were killed and more than 100 were wounded in the rocket attack on Kramatorsk railway station," the statement later added.

However, the authenticity of the information has not been verified by Reuters.

On the other hand, Russia did not immediately comment on the reports of the attack and the casualty toll. It may be recalled that Moscow has earlier denied targeting civilians since invading Ukraine on February 24.

Three trains carrying evacuees were blocked in the same region of Ukraine on Thursday after an air strike on the line, according to the head of Ukrainian Railways.

Ukrainian officials say Russian forces have been regrouping for a new offensive, and that Moscow plans to seize as much territory as it can in the eastern part of Ukraine known as Donbas bordering Russia.

Local authorities in some areas have been urging civilians to leave the while it is still possible and relatively safe to do so, Reuters reported.