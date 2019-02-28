Russian President Putin calls up Modi, expresses condolence over Pulwama attack

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Feb 28: Russia President Vladimir V. Putin called Prime Minister Narendra Modi over phone on Friday. He expressed his deep condolences on the Pulwama terrorist attack. He also conveyed solidarity of the people of the Russian Federation with the people of India in the fight against terrorism.

PM Modi thanked Pres Putin for steadfast support for India's efforts to protect its interests against cross-border terror attacks, & renewed India's commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation in countering terrorism as a pillar of privileged & special strategic partnership

Both the leaders also agreed that the growing cooperation between the two countries will take their Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership from strength to strength.

President Putin reiterated the invitation to PM Modi to attend the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok later this year. PM welcomed the invitation and underscored the significance of growing economic cooperation, including in the Russian Far East, between the two countries.