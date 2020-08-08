YouTube
    Russian President offers condolences to Prez Kovind, PM Modi on Kerala plane crash

    New Delhi, Aug 08: Russian president Vladimir Putin on Saturday sent his condolences on the plane crash in Kerala's Kozhikode that killed 18 people and injured over 100 others.

    "Please accept our deep condolences for the tragic consequences of the plane crash at the airport in Kozhikode. I ask you to convey my words of sympathy and support to the families and friends of the victims, as well as wishes of a speedy recovery to all those who suffered from this disaster," read a statement by the Russian president.

    India Express flight crash at the airport here, rose to 18 on Saturday with one more passenger succumbing to injuries.

    Malappuram District Collector K Gopalakrishnan told reporters here that one more passenger had succumbed to injuries.

    Except one, all those who had perished in the accident have been identified,he said.

    Seventeen people were killed and scores injured when the AIEflight from Dubai with 190 on board overshot the table toprunway while landing in heavy rains and fell into a valley 35 feet below and broke into two portions on Friday night.

    The pilot-in-command Captain Deepak Sathe and his co- pilot Akhilesh Kumar were among those who lost their lives.

    Story first published: Saturday, August 8, 2020, 19:39 [IST]
