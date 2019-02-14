  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Russian AK-47/203 (Kalashnikov) rifles manufacturing factory to come up in UP's Amethi

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 14: The PM Narendra Modi led central government cleared 7.47 Lakh iconic Kalashnikov atomatic rifles to be built by Ordnance Factory Board and Russian Joint venture firm for the Indian Army. The plant for the same will be set up near Amethi in Uttar Pradesh.

    Russian AK-47/203 (Kalashnikov) rifles manufacturing factory to come up in UPs Amethi

    The joint venture is in response to Ministry of Defence (MoD)'s request for Information (RFI) for procurement of 650 000 assault rifles of 7.62×39 mm caliber under 'Make in India' program. The Russian share in the JV as per the provisions of the Indian law is going to be 49.5% with the OFB share being the majority 50.5% of the registered capital.

    Also Read | Why do we continue to use weapons of the 1990s, Hizb commander asks Pakistan

    Russia has been pushing for signing this deal since last October when Indo-Russia summit had taken place in New Delhi. Followed by India-Russian intergovernmental commission meeting on military technical cooperation in December where it was decided that the Kalashnikovs will be made in India under Make in India initiative of the government. As had been reported earlier, defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman and her Russian counterpart, Sergei Shoigu co-chaired the meeting.

    About Kalashnikov rifle:

    A Kalashnikov rifle is any one of a series of automatic rifles based on the original design of Mikhail Kalashnikov. They are officially known in Russian as "Avtomat Kalashnikova" ("Kalashnikov's Automatic Gun"; Russian: Автома́т Кала́шникова), but are widely known as Kalashnikovs, AKs, or in Russian slang, as a "Kalash". They were originally manufactured in the Soviet Union, primarily by Kalashnikov Concern, formerly Izhmash, but these rifles and their variants are now manufactured in many other countries.

    Read more about:

    ak 47 russia amethi

    Story first published: Thursday, February 14, 2019, 9:22 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 14, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue