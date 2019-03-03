  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Russia emphasises determination to strengthen military cooperation with India

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 03: Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoygu called up Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and emphasised on the determination to strengthen Indo-Ruassian military cooperation.

    https://www.oneindia.com/international/after-russian-defence-minister-slammed-nato-its-foreign-ministry-calls-bloc-useless-2733407.html?utm_medium=Desktop&utm_source=OI-EN&utm_campaign=Also-Read
    Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoygu

    He also expressed his condolences over the Pulwama terror attack in Kashmir, in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed.

    Also Read | After Russian defence minister slammed Nato, its foreign ministry calls bloc 'useless'

    "Russian Defence Minister General Sergei Shoygu called Smt @nsitharaman. Over the telecon, he expressed condolences for the Pulwama attack and emphasised on the determination to strengthen Indo-Russian military cooperation (sic)," the defence minister's official Twitter handle posted. 

    Read more about:

    russia nirmala sitharaman pulwama

    Story first published: Sunday, March 3, 2019, 14:22 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 3, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue