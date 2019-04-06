  • search
    Rural Assam demands better hospitals from Govt

    New Delhi, Apr 06: The Assam Survey 2018 shows that Better Employment Opportunities (47.99%), Better Hospitals/Primary Healthcare Centres (45.78%), and Better Roads (34.56%) are the top three voters' priorities in overall Assam.

    A report prepared by the Association for Democratic Reforms states that the performance of the government on all top three voters' priorities of Better Employment Opportunities (2.04 on a scale of 5), Better Hospitals/Primary Healthcare Centres (2.08), and Better Roads (2.30) was rated as Below Average.

    In rural Assam, top most voters' priorities were Better Hospitals/Primary Healthcare Centres (51%), Better Employment Opportunities (45%), and Agriculture Loan Availability (44%).

    The performance of the government on rural voters' priorities of Better Hospitals/Primary Healthcare Centres (2.12 on a scale of 5), Better Employment Opportunities (2.08), and Agriculture Loan Availability (2.08) was rated as Below Average.

    In addition, the government has performed poorly in providing Agriculture Subsidy for Seeds/Fertilisers (1.97) and Availability of Water for Agriculture (2.05) in rural Assam.

    For the urban voters in Assam, the top most priorities were Better Employment Opportunities (55%), Better Roads (50%), and Lower Food Prices for Consumers (39%).

    The performance of the government on urban voters' priorities of Better Employment Opportunities (1.93 on a scale of 5), Better Roads (2.15), and Lower Food Prices for Consumers (1.97) was rated as Below Average.

    In addition, the government has performed poorly in providing Electricity for Domestic Use (1.94) and Better Hospitals/ Primary Healthcare Centres (1.99) in urban Assam.

