Election Result 
MADHYA PRADESH - 230
PartyLW
CONG1150
BJP1030
BSP50
OTH00
RAJASTHAN - 199
PartyLW
CONG940
BJP820
BSP20
OTH210
CHHATTISGARH - 90
PartyLW
CONG660
BJP180
BSP+50
OTH10
TELANGANA - 119
PartyLW
TRS881
TDP, CONG+210
AIMIM51
OTH30
MIZORAM - 40
PartyLW
MNF1114
IND53
CONG51
OTH10
  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Rupee slips 111 paise against US dollar after RBI governor Urjit Patel resigns

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 11: Indian rupee on Tuesday slumped nearly 111 paise against the US dollar after the unexpected resignation of the Reserve Bank Governor Urjit Patel on Monday amid state election outcome later in the day.

    The domestic currency (rupee) registered huge losses vs US dollar in the opening session on Tuesday witnessing reaction of the Dr Patels exit from the RBI.

    Representational Image

    The rupee crashed to a four-week low of 72.4438, down 111 paise from the previous close of 71.3375 at the interbank foreign exchange market, the Bloomberg data showed. At the time of writing, the rupee was trading 72.1888 , down 85 paise per unit US dollar.

    Also Read Urjit Patel steps down as RBI governor with immediate effect

    RBI Governor Urjit Patel on Monday stepped down from the post of RBI governor with immediate effect, citing 'personal reasons'.

    Read more about:

    rupee urjit patel

    Story first published: Tuesday, December 11, 2018, 10:03 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 11, 2018
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue