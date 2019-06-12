  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Rupee rises 8 paise vs USD in early trade

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, June 12: The rupee appreciated by 8 paise to 69.38 against the US dollar in opening trade Wednesday, driven by easing crude oil prices and foreign fund inflows.

    Forex traders said the weakening of the greenback vis-a-vis some major currencies overseas aided the local unit. However, a weak opening in domestic equities weighed on the domestic currency.

    The rupee opened strong at 69.38 at the interbank forex market, then gained further ground and touched 69.36, displaying gains of 8 paise over its last close.

    Rupee rises 8 paise vs USD in early trade

    The local unit however, pared some gains and was trading at 69.38, up 6 paise from its previous close at 1005 hrs.

    The rupee had settled at 69.44 against the US dollar Tuesday.

    In early trade, Rupee rises 21 paise against US dollar

    Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net buyers in the capital markets, putting in Rs 95.79 crore Tuesday, according to provisional exchange data.

    Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, eased 1.43 per cent to USD 61.40 per barrel.

    Domestic bourses opened on a bearish note Wednesday with benchmark indices Sensex trading 202.24 points down at 39,748.22 and Nifty down 57.65 points at 11,907.95.

    More US DOLLAR News

    Read more about:

    us dollar crude oil prices rupee

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 12, 2019, 11:57 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 12, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue