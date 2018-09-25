Rupee nears 73-mark against US dollar

New Delhi, Sep 25: Indian Rupee (INR) fell 33 paise 72.82 against the US dollar as the greenback strengthened overseas on Tuesday. Rupee opened lower by 26 paise at 72.89 per dollar versus previous close 72.63.

The US dollar ended sharply higher against the rupee at Rs 72.63/64 per dollar and the pound sterling also finished higher at Rs 95.41/43 per pound at the close of the Interbank Foreign Exchange (forex) market Monday.

The Indian currency has been one of the worst performers in the Asian region, this year.

Meanwhile, the international benchmark Brent crude breached the $81 a barrel mark by surging over 3 percent to trade at $81.28 a barrel.

