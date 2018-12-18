Rupee logs best day in over 5 years, vaults 112 paise on crude slide

Mumbai, Dec 18: The Indian rupee Tuesday rallied by a whopping 112 paise, its best single-day gains in over five years, to settle at 70.44 against the US dollar as softening crude oil prices eased concerns over India's current account deficit expansion.

Besides, sustained selling of the American currency by exporters and banks as well as the greenback's weakness against its key rivals globally ahead of the US Fed policy decision Wednesday also helped the domestic unit scale further heights.

The Brent crude, an international benchmark, was trading 2.26 per cent lower at USD 58.26 per barrel, a 14-month low.

At the Interbank Foreign Exchange (forex) market, the rupee opened on a firm note at 71.34 from. It gained further ground to hit a high of 70.44, a massive climb of 112 paise over its previous closing.

Forex dealers said a drop in bond yields easing liquidity concerns in the market and bullish trend in equities trading also supported the rupee in maintaining its upward movement.

The benchmark Sensex Tuesday wiped off early losses to end 77 points higher at 36,347 Tuesday, the sixth consecutive session of gains. The broader NSE Nifty edged higher by over 20 points to end above the 10,900-mark.