Rumours set aside: MAT result 2018 declared, finally

New Delhi, Sep 22: The MAT result 2018 has been declared. The result is available on the official website.

In the run up to the declaration of the result there were several rumours. However with the declaration of the result all rumours have been put aside. Earlier the students were confused as the information brochure had said that the results will be declared on September 25.

The Management Aptitude Test (MAT) is a standardised test being administered since 1988 to facilitate Business Schools (B-Schools) to screen candidates for admission to MBA and allied programmes. The Government of India (Ministry of HRD), approved MAT as a national level test in 2003. Any B-School, national or international, can consider MAT Score as an admission input based on the Score Cards issued to the candidates. The MAT selection procedure consists of Group Discussion, Personal Interview and/or Written Ability Test (WAT) rounds. First, a candidate will be shortlisted on the basis of MAT result or cutoff. These shortlisted candidates are later called for the selection rounds at various participating institutes. The final admission selection is on the basis of their performance in the selection rounds. The results are available on mat.aima.in.

How to check MAT result 2018:

Go to mat.aima.in

Click on the result link

Entered required details

Submit

View result

Take a printout